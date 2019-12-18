Start-up Edgegap secures $1m in seed financing to develop ‘an innovative gaming infrastructure’ designed to cut lag

Montreal start-up Edgegap has secured $1 million (£762,000) in seed financing to develop “an innovative gaming infrastructure”, Edge Computing.

Founded in 2018 by former Cisco Systems specialist Mathieu Duperré, the company believes it is building a solution that allows development studios to “improve player experience while reducing lag”, what it calls “the number one problem affecting the gaming industry today”.

“Edge computing is a new type of infrastructure where smaller data centers are deployed in multiple locations, closer to users, instead of large centralized ones,” the company said by way of a press statement. “The technology permits lower latency by reducing the distance between servers and end users; however, it brings a new set of challenges by dealing with multiple locations and different technologies and vendors. In a case study released this year, Edgegap demonstrated that it reduced lag by more than half and improved player experience 95% of the time.

“Edgegap achieves this by tightly integrating with both gaming studio backends and edge computing infrastructures. Such improvements are only possible by using Edgegap’s new technology.”

The financing round was led by Konvoy Ventures, a Colorado-based venture capital fund dedicated to video gaming, and was joined by games and esports investment specialists, Hiro Capital.

Mobile developer Voodoo recently opened a new studio in Montreal, Canada in a bid to move “beyond hyper-casual” games. An announcement was made via a LinkedIn page in which game lead Mehdi El Moussali confirmed they will be leading the new studio, and a number of new positions on Montreal have been advertised on Voodoo’s career pages.

“It makes me happy when I hear that a new game studio is opening or expanding, those are great news for our industry,” El Moussali said in the announcement. “So today, I am thrilled as I am opening Voodoo’s new studio in Montreal that will be focused on creating games beyond hyper-casual!”