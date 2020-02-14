Start-up mobile studio Double Loop Games secures almost £2m in seed funding

Share Facebook

Double Loop Games has raised over $2.5m (£1.91m) in seed funding.

Founded by two female game devs – former CEO of Kongregate Emily Greer and Shelby Moledina, formerly of WB Games and DeNA – Double Loop is a new game company “setting out to address the biggest audience of all: the 70 per cent of the market who don’t self-identify as gamers, but who actually love games, and play them daily”.

The company says it will use the funding – the financing round for which was led by London Venture Partners (LVP), with participation from 1Up Ventures – to design games for “the mass market of players who crave the emotional and social benefits of playing games, on the most accessible platform – mobile”.

LVP partner David Gardner joined the board as part of the investment.

“At Double Loop, we think deeply about how games fit into people’s lives, and the emotional needs they can fill. We want to make games that are long-term hobbies, that help players relax after a stressful day, feel connected to others and spark daily moments of joy,” said Emily Greer, CEO, Double Loop Games. “Our mission is to make meaningful play experiences for people who enjoy games, are often deeply engaged with their favourite games for a long time, but who simply don’t see themselves as gamers. Now with the expertise and support of LVP, 1Up Ventures and our other investors, we are thrilled to accelerate the development process.”

“The first wave of generalist mobile games teams is over as the market has consolidated and increasingly become saturated – this has led to a higher benchmark for founders in terms of execution and knowledge,” said David Gardner, general partner, LVP. “In Emily and Shelby, we found these deeper strategic insights coupled with the ability and drive to execute on them, making it an easy decision for us to back them. We love Double Loop’s mission: addressing the deep disconnect between the design of casual mobile games and the users themselves.”

The company has chosen to focus on mobile games to tap into the expanding market,” with 2.5 billion people downloading and playing games worldwide”.