Streamlabs launches new platform to enable streamers to raise money for charities with no additional fees

Streaming platform Streamlabs has launched a new fundraising platform to enable streamers to raise money for charity.

Streamlabs says it’s different because unlike other platforms, Streamlabs does not impose any additional charges on charitable donations. “Excluding the standard PayPal processing fees, charities receive 100 per cent of every contribution directly via PayPal,” the company said.

Charities will also have “access to a suite of supported features” including a live dashboard where they can track donation progress, review live streamers with scheduled charity streams, and view the streamers that are currently raising funds.

The system also automatically switches a streamer’s link to the charity of choice’s tip page, “meaning the money goes straight to the charities with no additional fees taken out”.

“Today we are proud to launch a new native fundraising platform empowering charities to reach their fundraising goals without added fees,” the company said via its blog. “Streamlabs’ native fundraising platform is a seamless experience for live streamers who can now fully produce a charity stream on one platform without relying on additional integrations.”

Streamlabs has developed the initiative working alongside several charities, including Arbor Day Foundation, the charity organisation behind the #TeamTrees movement. Other charities include Feeding America, World Vision, Make-A-Wish, Americares, Red Cross, Special Olympics, Direct Relief, and American Heart Association.

“Streamlabs’ partnership and unique charitable structure allows every dollar donated through #TeamTrees to go directly towards tree planting,” said Dan Lambe, president, Arbor Day Foundation. “We are thankful to be able to be a part of their launch and look forward to more collaborations in the future.”

“During this holiday season, the American Red Cross is grateful for corporate donors that generously contribute to our Holiday Campaign”, said a spokesperson from the Red Cross. “Thanks to the generosity of these supporters, the Red Cross is able to bring help and hope to people across the country. Special thanks to Streamlabs for helping us enable streamers to raise donations during the holiday season.”

Streamlabs fundraising platform is currently in beta and is only available for select charities, but the program is expected to expand to more charities in the first quarter of 2020.