Submit your speaker submission for Develop:Brighton 2020 now

Speaker submissions are now open for Develop:Brighton 2020.

Developers have until Wednesday, February 19th, 2020, to submit their proposals for the event, which is scheduled to take place once again at the Hilton Brighton Metropole from 14 to 16 July 2020. For more details on the session tracks and to submit your proposal, visit: developconference.com/call-for-speakers.

Now in its 14th year, Develop:Brighton promises “another busy, inspiring and fun-filled three days for the game dev community including insightful keynotes given by the best in the business”. Due to popular demand, there will also be more roundtables, whilst the three-day conference will topics such as “next-gen development, discoverability, funding and developing for streaming and subscription services such as Apple Arcade”.

“Every year we strive to deliver a diverse programme of sessions and roundtables covering interesting and insightful topics important to the video game industry,” said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane. “This year will be no different, and as ever we’ll be looking to host unique and thought-provoking talks presented by developers from small indies to AAA studios. My advice to anyone thinking of submitting would be to make it clear who your target audience is and what they’ll get out of your talk. Good luck!”

For the latest on tickets, speaker announcements and The Develop:Star Awards 2020, head to the official website: www.developconference.com.

Develop:Brighton 2019 was attended by more industry professionals than ever before, with attendance up a record-breaking 21 per cent year-on-year. The event welcomed 2871 delegates across 100+ sessions and ten tracks at the conference, as well as 2,800+ additional meetings that were additionally set up through the bespoke Meet@Develop meeting scheduler.

With keynote speeches from Frontier Developments CEO David Braben, Media Molecule, Hello Games’ Sean Murray, and Rebellion founders Jason and Chris Kingsley, Develop:Brighton’s three-day conference and expo ran earlier this month at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, with the accompanying Develop:Star Awards taking place on July 10th.

“It doesn’t take a lot of convincing to get developers to head down to the beach in the summer, but this year’s Develop:Brighton conference felt busier and more electric than I’ve ever seen it,” said Haley Uyrus, marketing and communications manager at Mediatonic.

“We certainly felt everyone’s excitement and enthusiasm upstairs at our Mediatonic ‘Tonic Terrace’ as people stopped to chat between talks and the Expo – it was a great feeling to all be together in Brighton for a few days.”