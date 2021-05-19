Take-Two plans to release a new Gearbox franchise before April 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Take-Two plans to launch a new franchise from Borderlands developer Gearbox during the current fiscal year (via VGC).

The company intends to release 21 games during its current fiscal year, including four “immersive core” games, two of which will be from from proven, existing franchises. During the call, it’s said that Gearbox was confirmed to be working on one of these immersive core games.

According to Take-Two president Karl Slatoff, the immersive core category applies to titles offering ‘highly engaging gameplay,’ such as Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto and Borderlands, as well as the publisher’s strategy and sports titles.

Little more information was made available about Gearbox’s next title, though the news comes just shortly after Gearbox merged with Embracer Group in a $1.4bn deal. Following the announcement, 2K confirmed that it would remain the publisher for the Borderlands franchise.

“As the proud publisher of the Borderlands franchise, we are happy for our partners at Gearbox and this exciting new chapter for their organization,” said 2K. “The merger does not change 2K’s relationship with Gearbox nor our role as the publisher for the Borderlands IP or any other projects we are currently working on with the studio. We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with this incredibly talented team and delivering many more exciting entertainment experiences to gaming fans around the world.”