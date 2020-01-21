Techland delays Dying Light 2 indefinitely 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Techland has postponed the release of its upcoming open-world RPG, Dying Light 2.

Though initially expected to release in 2019, Dying Light 2 was delayed to a vague “Spring (Q2) 2020” window. Now, however, it’s been pushed back again, only this time Techland hasn’t offered a release timeframe at all, leading some to speculate that the delay is now indefinite as the developer takes more time to “deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and the expectations of you, our fans”.

Hey Survivors!

Here's the Dying Light 2 Development Update. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020

“It was a busy year for us as we continued working on our biggest project to date,” said Techland CEO, Paweł Marchewka, in a statement on social media. “We know you are awaiting the game eagerly, and we want to deliver exactly what we promised.”

“We were initially aiming for a [Q2] 2020 release with Dying Light 2, but unfortunately we need more development time to fulfil our vision. We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information. We apologise for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.

“Please stay tuned, and thank you to our fans around the world for your continued support, patience, and understanding.”

Square Enix also announced last week it was delaying the release of its highly-anticipated Final Fantasy 7 remake, pushing it back to April 10th, 2020, while CD Projekt Red has delayed the release of Cyberpunk 2077 to September 17th, 2020.

In a statement shared via the studio’s social media channels, the latter developer said that while the game is “complete and playable […] there’s still work to be done”, so it was necessary to push the game back from its intended April release to Q3 2020.

Yet despite the five-month extension, CD Projekt Red admitted that the additional time will likely, and “unfortunately”, result in further “crunch”, the term given to developers required to work long days and substantial overtime in the run-up to release.

“To some degree, yes, to be honest,” Kiciński said when asked if staff would still be required to crunch. “We try to limit crunch as much as possible but it is the final stage. We try to be reasonable in this regard, but yes. Unfortunately.”