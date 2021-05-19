The IGDA and ESA partner to promote indies at this year’s E3

Share Facebook

The ESA has announced that it has partnered with the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) in order to “elevate indie developers and provide a new opportunity for all IGDA members to showcase their work” at this year’s E3.

Through the partnership, the IGDA will offer its member special packages and opportunities to be included in E3 2021, with the intention of expanding these opportunities into future years.

“The IGDA is thrilled to partner with the ESA to uplift indies during this year’s E3 and beyond,” said Renee Gittins, Executive Director of the IGDA. “Indies provide heartfelt stories and groundbreaking creativity that lead progress of our industry. It is an honor to help indies onto this grand stage for the first time so they can share their efforts and inspiration worldwide.”

“We are reimaging E3 in a variety of ways, and part of that is engaging with indie developers by offering opportunities to help highlight them and their work on a global stage,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA. “Indie developers are a critical part of the video game industry, and we’re thrilled to expand our offerings to create opportunities to showcase their work worldwide.”

This year’s E3 is once again taking place as an all-digital event, running from June 12th to the 15th. Participating exhibitors will be able to create and host their own virtual booths via an E3 portal and supporting app.