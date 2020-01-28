The Science Museum’s Power Up gaming event returns in April

Share Facebook

Power Up, the Science Museum’s “hands-on gaming extravaganza”, is returning later this year, running from Saturday 4th to Sunday, April 19th, 2020.

With “the very best video games, computers and consoles from the last five decades”, the event features 160 consoles and “hundreds of games from retro arcade classics to the latest in virtual reality”. There’s also an “immersive journey through the history of gaming”, taking players from Pong on the 1970s Binatone and Pac-Man on an Atari 2600 all the way through to the latest PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo titles and more.

As well as general bookings, the Museum has also earmarked special times for “sensory-friendly relaxed morning sessions” and “adult-only evening sessions”, too. Gaming Lates – which takes place on April 19th – also returns including talks, workshops and activities exploring the science of gaming.

A limited number of tickets will be available for a special show on April 8th that showcases the award-winning interactive comedy ‘Robot Chef’ presented by comedy duo Foxdog Studios.

“Video games have captivated audiences since the humble Pong launched in 1972 and have continued to evolve as platforms for storytelling, while remaining at the frontier of advancing technologies,” said Alistair Otto, associate commercial director at the Science Museum Group. “At Power Up visitors can travel in time from the earliest consoles to the latest in VR, experiencing the thrill of gaming through the ages while discovering the technology and future possibilities of this truly exciting field.”

Priority booking goes live on Friday, 31st January, whilst general sales open on February 1st, but if you’re keen, tickets booked before February 24th will receive a 20 per cent early bird reduction.

For more – or to book tickets – head to sciencemuseum.org.uk.