The UK is ‘set to lead revenue growth from mobile apps in Europe’

Mobile analysts Sensor Tower have published a new report estimating that app spending in Europe will likely surpass $23 billion (£17.8bn) in 2022.

With user spending in mobile apps across Europe on the App Store and Google Play set to more than double the revenue generated in 2019, the analysts believe games revenue is set to rocket by 72.8 per cent when compared to last year, hitting an estimated $12.9 billion (£9.9bn) in 2022 (although please note that the revenue estimates contained here are not inclusive of local taxes, in-app advertising, or in-app user spending on mobile commerce).

Interestingly, revenue from non-gaming apps on the App Store is also set to generate $4 billion (£3bn) this year – accounting for 51 per cent of all user spending – while in previous years, “games have taken the lion’s share of the revenue”. First-time app downloads are expected to grow to 29.6 billion in 2022 – up 22.7 per cent from last year – with the UK “set to lead revenue growth from mobile apps in Europe, with user spending rising to $4.1 billion in 2022, up 91.6 per cent from 2019”.

“Across both the App Store and Google Play, Games is predicted to continue to be far and away the leading category for European user spending in three years,” the report said. “Combined gross revenue for games is expected to hit $12.9 billion in 2022, up 72.8 per cent from 2019.

“Based on our overall analysis, Europe as a region appears primed for strong non-gaming growth, in a market that’s still set to increase in aggregate despite gaming steadily losing market share,” it continued. “Non-gaming is in the midst of explosive growth, helping further diversify the apps space and based on what’s able to succeed in this obviously healthy market. As such, Europe’s app market creates numerous opportunities for non-gaming publishers to find a sizable audience that is expected to grow significantly in a relatively short period of time.”

In other mobile news, Nintendo’s six mobile games have generated $1 billion (£768m) in total lifetime revenue, with whopping 61 per cent of that income – $656 million (£504m) – generated by strategy RPG Fire Emblem Heroes.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, was the second highest-grossing Nintendo title with 12 per cent of all user spending, whilst Dragalia Lost came in close on Animal Camp’s heels with an 11 per cent share. Whilst Super Mario Run remains Nintendo’s most-downloadable mobile game, it contributed a much smaller share of overall revenue at just 7 per cent. Mario Kart Tour took 8 per cent of the revenue, and Dr. Mario World generated less than 1 per cent.

If you thought Pokémon Go’s best days were behind it, think again. In another recent report by Sensor Tower Store Intelligence, Niantic’s fan-favourite augmented-reality game has just had its biggest year to date, generating an estimated $894 million (£688m) in gross player spending last year, making 2019 the company’s most successful year to date.