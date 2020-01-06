These are Steam’s highest-earning games in 2019

Valve has announced which games on its digital PC storefront, Steam, generated the most revenue in 2019.

In a round-up on Steam’s website, the company categorised 2019’s biggest earners into four tiers: platinum, gold, silver, and bronze.

Though the individual tiers themselves were not ranked – so it’s unclear which title, overall, generated the most revenue – the ten highest-earning “platinum” games were: Destiny 2, Warframe, Total War: Three Kingdoms, Grand Theft Auto 5, The Elder Scrolls Online, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Monster Hunter World, Civilization VI, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and Dota 2.

In terms of the highest-grossing new releases, Valve also tracked games only released in 2019. CodeVein, Destiny 2, Devil May Cry 5, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Mordhau, Planet Zoo, Red Dead Redemption 2, Resident Evil 2, Remnant: From the Ashes, Sekiro, Star Wars Jedi: Fall Order, and Total War: Three Kingdoms were last year’s biggest earners on Steam.

For more – including a run-down of Steam’s top-selling VR games, top Early Access graduates, and most simultaneous players lists – head to the Steam website.

Valve recently removed almost a thousand games and soundtracks from its Steam storefront, moving 980 titles to its banned apps list. As developer Alexandra Frock noted at the time on Twitter, “a good chunk” of the removed games were linked to a single Russian publisher, Dagestan Technology, which was operating under a number of different names.

Though some presumed the clear-out signalled preparation for Valve’s upcoming sale, a representative said the storefront had “recently discovered a handful of partners that were abusing some Steamworks tools” and said it had “emailed all the affected partners”.

Valve recently discontinued production of its Steam Controller, confirming to press that the last batch of controllers – on sale for just $5 (approximately £3.90), excluding shipping – were the “last batch of these gamepads that will ever be made”.

The Steam controller proved divisive upon its launch in 2015. Some people love the controller, and use it regularly, while others failed to see the advantage of the touch panel instead of a second analogue stick.