THQ Nordic launches new studio Nine Rocks Games

Vikki Blake 24 mins ago Business, Highlight

THQ Nordic has launched new studio Nine Rocks Games.

Reportedly already at work on its first release, thought to be a survival shooter game, the new company was formed in Bratislava, Slovakia, and will be led by former DayZ project lead, David Durcak. Durcak, who’s now CEO at Nine Rocks, had previously been with Bohemia Interactive for five years (thanks, GI.biz).

This is the third studio to be added to THQ Nordic’s parent company, Embracer, recently, joining with Swedish outfit River End Games and C77 Entertainment in Seattle, US. Last year THQ Nordic as acquired Darksiders developer Gunfire Games for an undisclosed sum. Gunfire, which is currently based in Austin, Texas, retained its 63 staff and said it would continue to operate with David Adams as CEO. 

“With the acquisition of Gunfire Games we are strengthening THQ Nordic’s footprint in the US, and are adding an experienced and talented development team that we know very well from having collaborated on Darksiders,” THQ Nordic CEO Lars Wingefors said at the time.

THQ Nordic AB – the holding company that owns publishers such as Koch Media, Deep Silver, Coffee Stain Holding, and THQ Nordic GmbH – recently rebranded as Embracer GroupWhile the company did not explicitly detail why it was making the change, it’s thought the rebrand may be to distinguish it from its subsidiary publisher, THQ Nordic GmbH, perhaps following its subsidiary’s decision to host an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on the 8chan website – a site banned from Google for grossly offensive material, including child pornography and hate speech – was almost universally condemned by the industry. 

Tags

About Vikki Blake

It took 15 years of civil service monotony for Vikki to crack and switch to writing about games. She has since become an experienced reporter and critic working with a number of specialist and mainstream outlets in both the UK and beyond, including Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, IGN, MTV, and Variety.

Check Also

Roll7 remote work

“This focus on output, not hours, has enabled us to eliminate crunch” – Roll7 on moving the benefits of remote working

We talk to Roll7’s Simon Bennett about why the studio closed the doors of its premises for a life of remote working, and how it has changed their lives

© Copyright 2020, MCV. BizMedia