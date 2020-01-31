Toadman Studios forms Enad Global 7

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Toadman Studios – formerly known as Toadman Interactive – has formed a new group to house all of their video game companies: Enad Global 7, or EG7.

Enad Global 7 – with ‘Enad’ meaning unified or united in Swedish – employs more than 200 employees across six countries in a number ventures, including Toadman Studios, Antimatter Games, Petrol Advertising, and Sold Out Publishing, among others.

EG7 says it “will continue to provide the gaming industry with development, marketing, publishing and distribution services parallel to supporting internal group projects”.

The first project from Toadman Studios of the EG7 group is EvilvEvil, co-op, first-person “slick vampire shooter” supported by publisher Sold Out and creative agency Petrol Advertising that hopes to reflect the “cross-functional approach of bringing together separate companies across the video game and entertainment space, to produce a true unison of development, marketing, and branding”. It will reportedly include a “player-directed, continuously updated storyline” with a cast of “ultracool vampires”. The current release window is set to be end of 2020.

“The unveiling of EG7 is an important step in clarifying our transformation from solely a developer into a group of companies that covers the entire gaming value chain,” said Robin Flodin, CEO at EG7. “We are also happy to announce EvilvEvil as a super cool project that we have worked on for quite a while and it’s amazing seeing the results of the group coming together while working with different parts of the process.”

Toadman Interactive, now Toadman Studios, was established in 2013 and is based in Sweden with offices in Stockholm, Oslo, Berlin, and Tver. Its 80+ employees have been involved in games like Battlefield 4, Mad Max, and Just Cause.