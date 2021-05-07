Twitch app installs hit 22m in Q1 2021, up 62% y/y

Share Facebook

Installations of Twitch’s mobile app hit 22m in the first quarter of 2021, 62% year-over-year from 13.6 million in Q1 2020.

That’s according to data from Sensor Tower, who report that Twitch is continuing to see increased engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Worldwide installs of the app surged in March 2020, at the outbreak of the pandemic, ending 2020 with 80.6 million installs, up 134% from 34.5 million in 2019.

The United states remains Twitch’s largest market, with installs there growing 91% y/y to to 17.6 million. The region continued to grow in Q1 2021, hitting 5 million downloads, up 61 percent from 3 million in the same period last year.

However, Twitch saw the most growth in India’s app stores during 2020, up a massive 588% Y/Y to 2.2 million from 320,000 in 2019. That growth also continued in Q1 this year, hitting 280,000 installs, up 146% from Q1 2020.

The platform has also seen a surge in monthly active users, which have been continually growing since March 2020. In March 2021, Twitch’s monthly active users 69% when compared to the same period in 2020.