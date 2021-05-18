Former BBC Studios managing director takes charge at Ubisoft studios in the UK

Share Facebook

Ubisoft has announced that Lisa Opie will join the company in August 2021 as Managing Director of its Ubisoft Reflections and Ubisoft Leamington studios. Opie is replacing Richard Blenkinsop, who retired earlier this year.

Opie joins from BBC Studios, where she served as Managing Director of the Studios’ UK Production organisation. She also previously worked as MD for BBC’s Factual, Factual Drama and Digital production teams and Controller of Business Factual & Daytime for BBC Television. Opie has also spent over 10 years in Director or Managing Director roles at different media companies, including Twofour Digital, Channel Five Broadcasting and Flextech Television.

“I am thrilled to be joining Ubisoft Reflections & Ubisoft Leamington at such an exciting time for the studio and the broader industry” said Lisa Opie. “Ubisoft is known for pushing the boundaries of innovation and storytelling and has established a dynamic and hugely successful creative presence in the UK. I have been impressed by the teams’ passion and their creative pipeline and am proud to start working alongside them and play a part in Ubisoft’s future growth.”

“Lisa’s vast experience leading creative, production and business teams, her drive to innovate, and her inclusive, supportive management style make her a perfect fit to lead Ubisoft Reflections and Leamington into the next chapter,” added Chief studios Operating Officer Virginie Haas.