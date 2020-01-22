UK developer/publisher Double Eleven expands into Malaysia

Share Facebook

UK developer/publisher Double Eleven is expanding into Malaysia with a new development studio opening in Q2 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Double Eleven – which delivers “full-service visual and development solutions from initial concept to production, development, publishing and live operations” – currently employs around 100 staff and is headquartered in Middlesbrough in the North-East of England. It says it “invest[s] heavily in people and infrastructure, avoiding the pitfalls of crunch to give staff a positive work-life balance”.

“Great international talent, a burgeoning games community and active support from the Malaysian government, make it an easy decision to expand our operations into Kuala Lumpur,” said Lee Hutchinson, founder and CEO of Double Eleven. “We’re building Double Eleven Malaysia our way; it’s going to be a great place to work and we’re looking forward to the new team there becoming part of our tribe.

“At the same time we’re continuing to invest in our UK headquarters and make key hires within our development and management teams. Our Malaysian studio will be there to support and bolster the incredible teams we have working in the UK. The Asian market is a huge player on the global stage, and we want to be at the vanguard of this exciting new hotbed of our industry.”

“Malaysia has developed a vibrant and successful digital creative content industry over the past 15 years, with numerous international companies choosing to set up studios here. The current focus on realising the Digital Content Ecosystem Policy (DICE) reinforces Malaysia as the Heart of Digital ASEAN for animation and games content development,” added Hasnul Hadi Samsudin, vice president, digital creative content, MDEC.

“Our wide pool of exceptional talents, business-friendly government and ecosystem of great companies are key reasons why companies are investing in Malaysia. UK-based Double Eleven is one such company and we are thrilled that it’s opening up a studio in Malaysia. In fact, we’re excited to see Malaysian creatives working on highly anticipated Double Eleven titles and now look forward to making great games together!”

Recruitment for the new studio – for which the firm says it has “access to high calibre talent, with a great ecosystem between governments, universities and business” in Malaysia – is expected to kick off in February 2020, the first phase of which will focus on recruiting full-time staff in development and management positions, including a new Malaysian studio head. Head to the Double Eleven’s careers page for more: double11.com/careers.

Double Eleven also recently announced it was strengthening its partnership with Mojang to develop its upcoming action-adventure game, Minecraft Dungeons. Double Eleven reports its role in the development of Minecraft Dungeons is “focused around developing the console editions of the project with Mojang, content creation and helping develop the game’s underlying online and multiplayer systems”.