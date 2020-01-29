UK mobile developer Lockwood Publishing expands into Portugal

Share Facebook

Lockwood Publishing is opening a new office in Portugal.

The new outfit in Lisbon – which is looking to create 30 new jobs in games design, animation, software, and coding – will open in March and be led by studio head Ricardo Flores, who has previously worked at Biodroid and indie studio Fun Punch as a developer, marketer, and producer, as well as teaching video game production at the Polytechnics Institutes of Lisbon and Leiria.

The team will reportedly work “hand-in-hand” with Lockwood’s existing team in Nottingham, with “further investment” also planned in Newcastle and London in the next six months, as well as further growth in its Vilnius office.

“We’re obsessed with finding the perfect balance between incredible work and outstanding quality of life,” said Karl Hilton, studios director. “Lisbon ticked both these boxes. It’s a hugely vibrant tech, startup and creative hub, and we can’t wait to be an active part of that community. This expansion is our first major investment in 2020 and there’s more to come across our existing studios and in other locations.

“I’m personally very excited to be working with Ricardo who brings a huge amount of experience in games development making him the natural choice to lead as our Lisbon Studio Head.”

“Lisbon’s tremendous growth and position on the global tech and creative stage makes this an incredibly exciting opportunity for us,” added Flores. “The epic tech talent, enviable quality of life and broader political stability will also be key to attracting the right team and our next generation of creators. So if you’re a budding young developer, animator, software engineer or coder in the Lisbon area, or in the UK looking for an opportunity to relocate, we’d love to hear from you.”

“The news comes at an exciting time for Lockwood Publishing, with the investment in Lisbon part of the company’s broader expansion strategy for 2020,” the company said.