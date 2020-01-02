Unannounced Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo leaks online

Dataminers have been able to trawl through the as-yet-unpublished demo for the highly-anticipated Final Fantasy 7 remake and unearthed a number of spoilers for the game.

Developer/publisher Square Enix hadn’t even confirmed a demo was coming, let alone published it, but numerous videos showcasing the demo have already popped up online over the last few days, with reports that players with hacked consoles were able to locate and install the demo ahead of its announcement.

It gets worse, though. Beyond spoiling news that the demo was coming in the first place, it seems a number of files from the main game have been included in the demo, spoiling a number of key surprises such as character redesigns, locations, and enemies. Some fans also believe there are clues about the Remake’s sequel, too (thanks, Eurogamer).

In other Final Fantasy news, a live-action series based upon Square Enix’s MMO RPG Final Fantasy XIV is in development by Sony Pictures Television and Hivemind, the company also bringing The Witcher to Netflix. The live-action television series will reportedly tell an original story set in the fantastic world of Eorzea.

“Inspired directly by the world and characters of the title’s fourteenth installment”, the project “will embrace the bold and genre-bending sensibilities of the revered and long-running Final Fantasy series as it explores the struggle between magic and technology in a quest to bring peace to a land in conflict”. The show will reportedly be “filled with iconic hallmarks of the title’s revered mythology” including magitek, beastmen, airships, and chocobos, plus characters like Cid, “one of the games’ central and most beloved characters who has appeared in almost every instalment of the franchise to date”.