Untitled Goose Game takes top prize at 2020 DICE Awards

Indie developer House House’s Untitled Goose Game took the top prize at last night’s DICE Awards, securing the much-coveted Game of the Year, as well as awards for outstanding achievement for an independent game, and outstanding achievement in character.

Remedy Entertainment’s Control, however, took more awards home on the night, securing accolades for action game of the year, outstanding game direction, outstanding art direction, and original music composition.

While last year God of War dominated most categories, this year the spread went much further, and other winners include Death Stranding, EA’s Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Super Mario Maker 2, Apex Legends, Mario Kart Tour, The Outer Worlds, and more.

The full list of award winners is below:

Game of the Year – Untitled Goose Game

Action Game of the Year – Control

Adventure Game of the Year – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Family Game of the Year – Super Mario Maker 2

Fighting Game of the Year – Mortal Kombat 11

Racing Game of the Year – Mario Kart Tour

Role-Playing Game of the Year – The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year – FIFA 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year – Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement – Blood & Truth

Immersive Reality Game of the Year – Pistol Whip

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game – Untitled Goose Game

Portable Game of the Year – Sayonara Wild Hearts

Online Game of the Year – Apex Legends

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design – Baba Is You

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction – Control

Outstanding Achievement in Animation – Luigi’s Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction – Control

Outstanding Achievement in Character – Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition – Control

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design – Death Stranding

Outstanding Achievement in Story – Disco Elysium

Outstanding Technical Achievement – Death Stranding

The awards also saw Sony’s Connie Booth inducted into the Hall of Fame following an impressive tenure with PlayStation.

Sony Santa Monica Studios’ God of War took top prize in nine categories at last year’s DICE Awards, including outstanding game direction, game design, story, art direction, and Game of the Year.

The Academy’s top honour, Game of the Year (GOTY), celebrates a single title that stands above every other game released “with the strength of its craft, depth and innovation” and this year, God of War, Into the Breach, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Return of the Obra Dinn were all been shortlisted for the coveted award. Previous Game of the Year winners include Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2018), Overwatch (2017), Fallout 4 (2016), Dragon Age: Inquisition (2015), and The Last of Us (2014).