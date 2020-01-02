Untitled Goose Game tops one million sales in just 3 months

Since it debuted three months ago, Untitled Goose Game has sold over one million copies.

The boss of publisher Panic, Cabel Sasser, shared the milestone in a tweet just ahead of the New Year, reporting that the reaction to the game was “beyond anything [the publisher] could have imagined”.

“It seems impossible, but last week, three months after launch, Untitled Goose Game passed one million copies sold,” tweeted Sasser. “From the bottom of our hearts: thank you for playing our videogame.”

“The reaction was beyond anything we could have imagined. The fan art, the writing, yes the memes, protest signs, Chrissy Teigen, Muppets?! It feels once-in-a-lifetime. We hope we brought some joy into your life, because you brought so much into ours. And we’ll never forget it.”

Untitled Goose Game publisher Panic unveiled Playdate last year, a new handheld device that will deliver a new game from a different designer every week.

“Introducing Playdate, a new handheld gaming system from Panic,” the company explained by way of a lengthy thread on Twitter. “It fits in your pocket. It’s got a black and white screen. It includes a season of brand-new games from amazing creators. Oh and… there’s a crank???? https://play.date/“

“No, it doesn’t power the device”, Panic explained at the time. “It’s a flip-out rotational controller that puts a fresh spin on fun. Some games use it exclusively, some use it with the d-pad, and some not at all.”

To register your interest or find out more about developing for the handheld, head to play.date. The device is expected to ship in 2020 and cost $149 USD.

“Our company has been around for a long-ass time, and we’ve made lots of great software. But one day we realized: we’re self-funded, and there’s nobody to tell us what to do. Why aren’t we trying more new things? So, we also started publishing video games.

“But there was another thing we’d never done. A thing that we figured would be harder than any thing we’ve ever done. But something that would stretch our skills and help us grow. Hardware.”