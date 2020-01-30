Ustwo secures accreditation for ‘verified social and environmental performance’

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Ustwo – the creative agency behind Monument Valley developer Ustwo Games – has been certified as a B Corp, an accreditation for organisations “that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance”.

Certified B Corporations are businesses “that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose”. To receive certification, B Corp measures a company’s performance in five key categories: governance, workers, customers, community, and the environment.

There are currently 3,000 companies worldwide with B Corp accreditation and while the certification is “not yet widely adopted within creative industries”, ustwo “is hoping to see more creative businesses pursuing this worthwhile certification”.

“When [co-founder John “Sinx” Sinclair] and I looked closely at B Corp certification, we were surprised at how closely it aligned with our values and the way we operate. Our eyes were opened. We were already a B Corp in spirit, this helps validate our culture, our work and our way of thinking,” said co-founder Matt “Mills” Miller.

“I feel with B Corp we have finally found our community of impact-driven, progressive organisations. It is lovely to be part of something bigger than our own business, and it has given us a renewed drive and energy to focus on making a measurable impact,” added Sinclair.

“When you look after people, they go on to do great work. It’s that magic combo that has seen ustwo make it to 15 years, 250 passionate people, seven locations around the world, 100’s of incredible clients, one Apple design award, two BAFTAs and over 30 investments into companies we believe in,” concluded Miller. “For the next 15 years we want to make sure we give more than we take from the world. I’m grateful that we are in a position where we not only want to use the business as a true force for good, but we believe it’s an imperative.”