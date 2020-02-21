Wargaming’s new shooter, Caliber, brings its closed beta test to European players

Share Facebook

Caliber, the free-to-play third-person shooter from 1C Game Studios and Wargaming, has begun registrations for a closed beta test in Europe.

The game has already undergone “rigorous testing in the CIS”, resulting in over a million players who have played over 53 million battles – fighting through a team-based battle system that values communication, coordination and concerted strategy. Teams of four take on AI-controlled operatives in the PvE Spec Ops mode or battle against other four-strong teams in PvP.

The move to Europe marks the next step in the game’s development, with Alex Morozov, Marketing Director for Caliber, celebrating the announcement in a statement: “We are very grateful to our audience for the great reception to our game in CIS, and look forward to player base growth in Europe. Beginning from our demo at Intel Extreme Masters Expo in Poland, we will start recruiting players that will then join us in Caliber testing when the game becomes available later on this year.”

1C Game Studios and Wargaming have also pledged bespoke content, collections and stories for European players:

“We will make sure that players in Europe get as much content as possible, with more collections of operators from different countries, more maps, and a story that would bring more context into their gaming experience. Join us via submitting your email on the game’s landing page and stay tuned – tests in Europe are on their way!” – says Kirill Stadnik, Caliber Product Director.

European players looking to sign up can head to the Caliber website.