Wildlife Studios’ Tom Shibley: ‘Take a risk! Life is too short to meander through your career’

Taking a new opportunity in the industry can open a door to the job of your dreams. We catch up with a recent career mover at the start of their exciting new role through recruitment specialist Amiqus

Name: Tom Shibley

Studio: Wildlife Studios

Job Title: Global Head of Player Support

Education: Maritime Safety & Environmental Protection at Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

Congratulations on the amazing new job! What inspired you to join Wildlife Studios?

Wildlife was a great culture fit for me. I was excited to start working for a fast-growing mobile games company with a start-up attitude and drive. I really wanted to build something new and amazing and this is a perfect opportunity to do so. We have so many engaging products on the horizon that I’m excited to be a part of.

What’s the culture like at Wildlife Studios and what’s your experience been like fitting in?

Wildlife is all about taking risks. We pride ourselves on being direct and honest. Most importantly, this is an organization that takes care of its people. I was incredibly happy to see that the culture that I was sold on when interviewing, was real when I visited the studio in São Paulo for the first time. It’s been a great experience!

What are you most excited about bringing to the role?

I want to take everything that I’ve learned over the years and bring that all to bare to build an amazing player support organization that competes with the best in the world. This is still a young company and we have a lot of work ahead of us. That challenge excites and energizes me.

What will working at Wildlife Studios do for your career?

Building something new for a growing mobile games company will be a completely different experience than what I’ve done in the past. This is an opportunity to prove myself in a fresh environment with a range of new challenges and opportunities.

What would you like to say to anyone thinking about or undertaking a job move in this industry?

Take a risk! Life is too short to meander through your career. Take bold actions to move forward, to learn, and to grow. The best in life always comes when we step out of our comfort zones and challenge ourselves and those around us.