Wizards of the Coast’s Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance to come to Xbox Game Pass at launch

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, from developer Tuque Games and published by Wizards of the Coast, is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day of launch.

The news comes from an Xbox Wire post from Tuque Games’ Head of Studio & Creative Director Jeff Hattem, who revealed that the game will be available via Game Pass on consoles, PC and via Xbox Cloud Gaming from June 22d – the date of the game’s release. The game will be releasing on Xbox consoles, PS4 & 5 as well as on PC, and supports console crossplay at launch.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is the third main game in the Dark Alliance series, and is set in the tundra region of Icewind Dale. The game’s multiplayer mode will allow for online co-op for up to four players.

The PlayStation 4 copy of Dark Alliance will receive a free digital download code to upgrade for a PlayStation 5, while players who preorder on Xbox One Consoles or Xbox Series X|S will only have to buy the game once and receive it on both platforms through Smart Delivery.

“Dark Alliance marks an important milestone for us as the first Dungeons & Dragons video game to be published by Wizards of the Coast,” said Chris Cocks, President, Wizards of the Coast, back at the game’s announcement in March. “We’re excited to expand beyond the tabletop and deliver a brand new type of D&D experience to long-time fans and new audiences when the game launches this June.”