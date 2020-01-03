WWE2K20 crashed at midnight on New Year’s Eve

While most of us haven’t thought about Y2K bugs for twenty years now, 2K saw in the new year with a game-crashing bug that saw WWE 2K20 players kicked from their games when the clocks struck 12am on New Year’s Eve/Day.

As reported by Kotaku, players turned to social media and Reddit to vent that when the new year arrived, so did a curious bug that not only crashed the game, but also prevented players from logging back in, too.

While 2K sought to resolve the issue, players found that adjusting their console’s date/time to a prior date in 2019 enabled them to log back into the game. 2K was able to address the problem within a few hours, and applied a hotfix that resolved the bug when players restarted the game, although some are now reporting their data was wiped/corrupted whilst the game was offline, while others maintain they still can’t log in.

“This issue has been resolved,” the official 2K Twitter account reported at 7pm UK time on New Year’s Day. “Please make sure to restart your #WWE2K20 game to automatically download the fix. If you continue experiencing issues, please open a support ticket. Thank you again for your patience!”

