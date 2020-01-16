Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg is SpecialEffect’s new honorary vice president

Share Facebook

Aaron Greenberg, head of Xbox Games Marketing, has been appointed as SpecialEffect’s honorary vice president.

Greenberg originally started working with the charity last year when he teamed with the organisation to try out SpecialEffect’s EyeMine software, a tool that enables gamers to play Minecraft using their eyes.

“I have been incredibly inspired by the critically important work Dr Mick Donegan and the team at SpecialEffect are doing every day to help gamers with physical disabilities,” said Greenberg. “We’ve not only benefitted from their involvement in the development of the Xbox Adaptive Controller, but we’re grateful for how they are using this and other products to create custom solutions for even the most severely disabled gamers.”

“There is no price you can put on the pure joy you see when a gamer is able to play their favourite game again, as when everyone can play, we all win!”

“I’m absolutely delighted that Aaron has accepted SpecialEffect’s invitation to become a Vice President,” added SpecialEffect Founder and CEO, Dr Mick Donegan. “As we seek to help more and more disabled people across the world, for us to have support from such a hugely respected advocate as Aaron is both a massive honour and privilege.”

SpecialEffect works with gamers with disabilities to put “fun and inclusion back into the lives of people with physical disabilities by helping them to play video games”. By using technology ranging from modified joypads to eye-control, the team works to enable people “to play to the very best of their abilities”.

“But we’re not just doing it for fun. By levelling the playing field, we’re bringing families and friends together and having a profoundly positive impact on confidence and rehabilitation,” the organisation says.